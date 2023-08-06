Emily Blunt keen for 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel with Tom Cruise

Renowned actress Emily Blunt is looking forward to reuniting with Tom Cruise for a sequel to the 2014 sci-fi movie, 'Edge of Tomorrow'.

While being a guest on a podcast show, the lead actress of 'Oppenheimer' disclosed that she had gone through a potential screenplay for a follow-up of the movie.

"I wish there could be one," Blunt said, before confirming she has actually read a script for it. "There was one that Doug [Liman] slithered over to me and like… I would love to make it a reality, but I just don't know when or how – how many Mission Impossibles does he [Tom Cruise] need? Come on!"

While Blunt is evidently still interested, there remains uncertainty regarding whether there will be any progress beyond discussions for Edge of Tomorrow 2.