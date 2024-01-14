'Top Gun 3' in the making?

Tom Cruise in 2022&#039;s &quot;Top Gun: Maverick&quot; from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

According to a source close to the project, Paramount is working on a script for the next installment of the high-octane aviation film franchise, "Top Gun".

Tom Cruise is preparing to return for the third edition of "Top Gun", reports CNN.

The film is still in its initial stages of development, but ideas are in the works for a sequel that will follow 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" and the original "Top Gun" from 1986, according to the source.

There are no deals in place yet, but CNN has learned that the plan is to reunite the film's producers —Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski — and, given that the film is a sequel to "Maverick," Cruise's younger co-stars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell, may also return.

The script has not been finalised, but writer Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote "Top Gun: Maverick," is working on a first draft, according to the source.

Paramount has declined to make a statement. Tom Cruise's representatives did not reply to CNN's request for comment, said the report.

Given the enormous success of "Top Gun: Maverick," which grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide and received six Oscar nominations, including best picture and adapted screenplay, the development of another sequel is not surprising, it added.

