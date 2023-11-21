Tickets are now available for fundraising concert 'To Gaza, From Dhaka'

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tickets are now available for the charity concert "To Gaza, From Dhaka" organised by Bangladeshi artists in solidarity with Gaza, dedicated to calling for a ceasefire.

The fundraising concert is taking place at Hatirjheel Amphitheater on 24 November. 

"It is a humanitarian fundraiser concert in solidarity with Gaza, dedicated to calling for a ceasefire and providing much-needed aid to Palestinian civilians facing ongoing challenges," reads a post on their official event page. 

"This is a time for rage, a time for resistance. We all are very well aware of how G A Z A is being destroyed, and innocent children are being killed. Media is being overtaken so that nobody can talk about this," Nemesis vocalist Zohad, one of the performers of the concert wrote in a social media post.

"We must voice our fury, we must express solidarity, and we must help in whatever way possible," he added. 

Earlier, musician Ahmed Hasan Sunny, one of the spokespersons of the platform said a mixture of at least 15 bands and musicians will perform in this concert.

Nemesis, Karnival, Masha Islam Aseer Arman are some of the performers of the concert. 

The event organizers have also announced that the musical groups and performers won't be paid. Instead, all the money from the concert will go to help the people of Gaza.

 

Comments

