Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora tie the knot

Hindustan Times
11 August, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:44 am

Taika and Rita were first spotted together in a picture shared on Instagram by her in April 2021, where they were seen getting cosy

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, best known for his work on Thor Ragnarok and Thor Love and Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Rita Ora, as per reports.

The two had first sparked rumours of romance last year after appearing at events together.

The news of the couple's marriage has been confirmed by E! News. Details about their hush-hush wedding are largely unknown. Taika and Rita were first spotted together in a picture shared on Instagram by her in April 2021, where they were seen getting cosy. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone. And the ones I love." Rita had captioned a series of pictures at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her.

But it was only in August that the two made their relationship official with their red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles. 

