New image reveals a better look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor

A new image from Empire Magazine reveals a better look for Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

It shows Portman standing with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in full costume, and Portman is holding the rebuilt Mjolnir.

Writer and director Taika Waititi also spoke to Empire about the upcoming film. He explained what Jane Foster's return means for Thor.

"It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindf*** for Thor," he said. "You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Waititi was also excited to let Portman bring some of her comedic skills to the role.

"Natalie's really funny in real life," he said. "She's kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humour, and I don't think that was exploited enough in the first films."