Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of 2014 album '1989' on 27 Oct.

Taylor Swift is going back to 1989. The pop superstar has announced that she will release her re-recorded version of her 2014 album, which features three Number One hits "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," and "Bad Blood" and other beloved songs like "Out of the Woods," and "Clean."

Swift revealed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will come out on 27 October the same date as the original album's release nine years ago on Wednesday during her final U.S. show of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"You might have noticed there were some new outfits on the show… There's something I've been doing for a really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time. I think instead of telling you about it, just show sort of show you," she said.

The 33-year-old then showed the cover of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the screen behind her, which showed a smiling Swift against a blue sky with birds, similar to the original 1989 cover but with her own personal touch.

Before the announcement, Swift hinted at the news by wearing different blue dresses during the show, including a blue gown for "Enchanted," a new blue outfit for the Folklore era, and a sparkling blue dress for her acoustic set.

The "Bad Blood" singer also previously teased that 1989 would be her next re-recording in her "I Can See You" video from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which came out on July 7. At the end of the video, a sign on a bridge read "1' 9" 9.9tv." She also sang "I Know Places" as a surprise song during Tuesday night's show.

Swift has already shared the "Taylor's Version" of two songs from 1989: "This Love" and "Wildest Dreams." She released "This Love" in May 2022 after it was featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and she dropped "Wildest Dreams" in September 2021 after it became popular on TikTok.

The "Anti-Hero" performer is re-recording her albums from Big Machine Records, which she left in 2018. In 2019, the label's former owner Scott Borchetta sold it to Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin.

The Grammy award told CBS News that year that she had a bad relationship with Braun and that she wanted to re-record her music so she could own the masters since Braun owned the originals. She has already released "Taylor's Version" of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now all of which topped Billboard's albums chart.

Red's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" won Swift a Grammy for Best Music Video and was a Number One hit despite its length.

1989 is Swift's most recent album to get the "Taylor's Version" treatment. It was a landmark album for her, as it marked her transition from country to pop music. She told Rolling Stone in 2014 that she made the album with no rules in mind. "With this record, I thought, 'There are no rules to this,'" she said.

"I don't need to use the same musicians I've used, or the same band, or the same producers, or the same formula. I can make whatever record I want.'"