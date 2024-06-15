Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' set to end

Taylor Swift has announced that her extensive Eras tour will conclude later this year. During her performance in Liverpool on 13 June, where she celebrated her 100th show of the tour, Swift expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support.

Reflecting on the tour, she described it as the most exhausting yet joyful and rewarding experience of her life. "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that's it. That feels so far from now, but then again, it feels like we've just played our first show on this tour," she said.

Swift revealed that the tour will end in December, with the final show slated for 8 December in Vancouver, British Columbia. After her European dates, she will return to North America for concerts in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Canada.