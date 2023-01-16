Tarin to star in new BTV drama 'Sagar Kanya'

Veteran actress Tarin Jahan is set to star in a new BTV drama 'Sagar Kanya'. Written by Animesh Aich and produced by Mahbuba Ferdous, the film is set to air on Saturday, 21 January.

"The story of Sagar Kanya is very intriguing. BTV has become more conscious than ever in their efforts in making good dramas," said Tarin to The Business Standard.

The film was shot in Kuakata, Tarin shared her experiences citing that this was her first ever trip to Kuakata. "Traveling by launch is always a very pleasant experience for me. I also enjoy going out of Dhaka for shoots."

Tarin recently played the role of a customs officer for the first time in the drama 'Swarnomanob-5', directed by S A Haque Alik. In the drama, she shared the screen with popular actor Mosharraf Karim. She also starred in a drama named 'Shei Ratrir Rokto Ratey', helmed by Anjan Aich.

Late last year, She was seen in another drama 'Ami Mayer Kache Jabo', based on the life story of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She won the award for Best Actress for a drama from Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRAB) for her role.

The same organisation also honoured her with the award for Best Actress in a Drama Serial for her role in 'Nirdosh', currently being aired on Global TV.

