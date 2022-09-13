'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' win top awards at the Emmys

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Succession," the story of a dysfunctional wealthy family jockying for power, and feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" took the top honors at the Emmy awards in Hollywood on Monday.

Both shows were repeat winners. "Succession" was named best drama series, an award it had won in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule.

"Ted Lasso" won best comedy series for the second straight year, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were second-time winners of best comedy actor and supporting actor.

Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Succession" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

One newcomer among the major honorees was Lee Jung-jae, who was named best actor in a drama for his role on South Korean drama "Squid Game." The dystopian thriller about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth became a global sensation after its release a year ago.

"The White Lotus," about wealthy vacationers and the workers who cater to them, landed the trophy for best limited series.