In Photos: Eid-ul-Adha around the world

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:01 am

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

But the Almighty Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, Muslims across the world offered prayers in congregations and sacrificed animals in the name of Almighty Allah.

Iraqi residents take a ride at an amusement park as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Iraqi residents take a ride at an amusement park as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People attempt to catch balloons released after an Eid al-Adha prayer at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People attempt to catch balloons released after an Eid al-Adha prayer at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People embrace each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 17 June. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
People embrace each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 17 June. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Muslim faithful attend prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslim faithful attend prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians attend Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of al-Al Rahma mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians attend Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of al-Al Rahma mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Indonesian women attend morning mass prayers during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Indonesian women attend morning mass prayers during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslim men tie up a sacrificial animal before it is slaughtered, during a ritual of Eid al-Adha celebrations, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Muslim men tie up a sacrificial animal before it is slaughtered, during a ritual of Eid al-Adha celebrations, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Muslims come to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to attend Eid-al-Adha prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Muslims come to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to attend Eid-al-Adha prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Indonesian Muslims offer mass prayers during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Riska Munawarah
Indonesian Muslims offer mass prayers during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Riska Munawarah

 

