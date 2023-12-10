Squid Game The Challenge winner says she hasn't received $4.56 million prize money

Squid Game The Challenge has been renewed for a new season

Squid Game The Challenge winner Mai Whelan. Photo: Collected
Squid Game The Challenge winner Mai Whelan. Photo: Collected

Squid Game: The Challenge winner Mai Whelan is yet to receive her prize money from the show. The 55-year-old immigration adjudicator won $4.56 million after beating 455 players on the Netflix competition series in February.

She told the Sunday Times, "I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry McGuire... Show me the money."

She also said during the interview. Mai Whelan shared what she would do once she receives the money. She has already splurged a bit for herself to attend the Squid Game gala night: a short haircut, a black Ralph Lauren dress, and Jimmy Choo shoes. "I still have buyer's remorse from that, but I think it's well deserved," she also said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mai Whelan also shared that she has plans to look into a retirement home for herself with the money. She said, "I'm thinking about a retirement home somewhere. We don't know where yet, and we are happy with where we are. We live on the water. It's very peaceful." She also said she would be donating money to "charities for the underprivileged, wildlife, and climate change."As per her contract, she is not allowed to share the money with any of her former competitors.

Responding to Mai Whelan's claim of a 10-month delay in prize money payout, People quoted a source saying that the winner of the show was aware of the payment plan of the show. Reportedly, she is set to finally receive it as the show aired.

She became the winner after beating contestant Phill Cain in a game of rock, paper, scissors. The finale episode aired on December 6 and it has been renewed for season 2.

Previously in November, two contestants from the show threatened legal action against Netflix and the producers for allegedly hurting them physically during the making. They claimed they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while filming the Red Light, Green Light game at Cardington Studios in Bedford during winter. However, a spokesperson from Netflix shared with Deadline that at the time no lawsuit was filed.

Squid game season 2 / Squid Game: The Challenge

