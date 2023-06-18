Squid Game announces cast for season 2
Squid Game 2: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will return to the show. It is likely to release in November on Netflix.
Fans of Netflix's Korean web series Squid Game were left excited as the official cast for season two was announced. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Netflix shared a new video revealing the cast members. The first season of Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk released in 2021 on Netflix.
The second season will see Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong Geun joining the cast as new players. Fans will also see season one cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo return to the show. The clip opened with a quick peek of season one. It then showed the new cast walking up to a podium. It has two lights--green and red. All of them press the green button.
As per a Soompi report, Squid Game is scheduled to begin filming in July. Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that in the new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges to win a prize pool of $4.56 million. The new season will not have the deadly games but it will be thrilling and intense. Netflix earlier confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November this year.
The hit Korean show became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama at the Emmy Awards last year. However, it lost the award to the HBO series Succession. Lee Jung-Jae made history at the award show by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Lee You-mi also became the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in the show.
Squid Game also won three other awards-- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Hwang Dong-hyuk also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.