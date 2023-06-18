Squid Game announces cast for season 2

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:32 pm

Squid Game announces cast for season 2

Squid Game 2: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will return to the show. It is likely to release in November on Netflix.

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:32 pm
Squid Game. Photo: Collected
Squid Game. Photo: Collected

Fans of Netflix's Korean web series Squid Game were left excited as the official cast for season two was announced. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Netflix shared a new video revealing the cast members. The first season of Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk released in 2021 on Netflix.

The second season will see Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong Geun joining the cast as new players. Fans will also see season one cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo return to the show. The clip opened with a quick peek of season one. It then showed the new cast walking up to a podium. It has two lights--green and red. All of them press the green button.

As per a Soompi report, Squid Game is scheduled to begin filming in July. Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that in the new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges to win a prize pool of $4.56 million. The new season will not have the deadly games but it will be thrilling and intense. Netflix earlier confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November this year.

The hit Korean show became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama at the Emmy Awards last year. However, it lost the award to the HBO series Succession. Lee Jung-Jae made history at the award show by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Lee You-mi also became the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in the show.

Squid Game also won three other awards-- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Hwang Dong-hyuk also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.

The Squid Game / Squid game season 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

22h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

16h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000