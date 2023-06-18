Squid Game announces cast for season 2

Fans of Netflix's Korean web series Squid Game were left excited as the official cast for season two was announced. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Netflix shared a new video revealing the cast members. The first season of Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk released in 2021 on Netflix.

The second season will see Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong Geun joining the cast as new players. Fans will also see season one cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo return to the show. The clip opened with a quick peek of season one. It then showed the new cast walking up to a podium. It has two lights--green and red. All of them press the green button.

As per a Soompi report, Squid Game is scheduled to begin filming in July. Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that in the new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges to win a prize pool of $4.56 million. The new season will not have the deadly games but it will be thrilling and intense. Netflix earlier confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will hit screens in November this year.

The hit Korean show became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama at the Emmy Awards last year. However, it lost the award to the HBO series Succession. Lee Jung-Jae made history at the award show by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Lee You-mi also became the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in the show.

Squid Game also won three other awards-- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Hwang Dong-hyuk also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.