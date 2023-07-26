Spotify hikes premium subscription fee for millions of users

Splash

UNB
26 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

Spotify hikes premium subscription fee for millions of users

UNB
26 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 11:56 am
Spotify hikes premium subscription fee for millions of users

Spotify is increasing the price of its single-account premium plan for the first time since 2011, as well as raising the price of other services.

Subscriptions in the United Kingdom will be up by £1 per month to £10.99 for an individual plan, £14.99 for a premium pair plan, and £17.99 for a family plan, reports BBC.

The cost of a student plan stays the same at £5.99.

It follows other streaming providers that have raised subscription prices, it said.

Similar price increases are in effect in the United States, Canada, and 49 other countries.

The premium pair service will cost $14.99 instead of $12.99, the family plan will cost $16.99 instead of $15.99, and the student plan will cost $5.99 instead of $4.99.

Spotify said in its most recent financial report that it exceeded expectations by gaining 36 million monthly active users between April and June, bringing the total to 551 million. About 220 million of them pay for subscriptions, the report also said.

However, the company's pre-tax losses increased to €241 million (£207.3 million) for the three months, up from €90 million in the same time last year. Sales increased to €3.1 billion but fell short of estimates of €3.2 billion.

Spotify announced on Monday that it was boosting its fees "to help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform."

Users of Spotify will be given a one-month grace period before the new prices become effective unless they cancel before the grace period ends.

In January, the music industry giant let go of 6% of its workforce, citing the need to increase productivity.

Tech

Spotify / Spotify price rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

3h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

20h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

22h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

1h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

17h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

19h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up