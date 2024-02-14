Bangladeshi Musician Shitom Ahmed's 'Chorabali' features in Karan Johar's 'Love Storiyaan'

Bangladeshi musician Shitom Ahmed's popular track "Chorabali" was featured in Love Storiyaan, an Indian web series produced by popular filmmaker Karan Johar.

The musician was contacted directly on Instagram by a director named Karan Kapoor. He was contacted after the team discovered his music on Spotify.

"He loves my music style and Amazon prime would love to have my music on board," said Shitom Ahmed.

Funnily enough when he saw the message it was already a month late because he had previously deactivated his account.

"Chorabali" was chosen for its indie style of production, guitar melody and the deep vocals which resonated with the style of music best suited to Love Storiyaan's storyline.

"I would have never even guessed that I'd directly work with Dharma Productions soon. The feeling is surreal and is definitely an achievement I'll hold on to it dearly while I actively work to get more things done for Bangladesh and its music," said the musician.

Shitom already has a number of listeners in India through Spotify. "This is undoubtedly a higher pedestal for an independent artist like me and for a matter of fact any Bangladeshi Artist in general," he added.

His song is used as the title opener for the 6th episode of the web series.

"This instantly makes me feel even better about myself, my art and my profession. Hopefully, I can keep growing and take Bangla music further," he said.

Love Storiyaan is based on real-life love performed by real people. It features six heart-warming stories of love that have overcome adversity and triumphed against all odds. It's produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.