Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, says initial post-mortem finding: Report

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, who passed away following a live concert in Kolkata soon after a concert, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The report also said that KK had "prolonged cardiac issues".

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours, PTI added.