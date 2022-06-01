Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, says initial post-mortem finding: Report

Splash

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:42 pm

Related News

Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, says initial post-mortem finding: Report

The initial report suggested that KK died because of myocardial infarction, said initial post-mortem report

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:42 pm
KK,Krishnakumar Kunnath. Photo: Collected
KK,Krishnakumar Kunnath. Photo: Collected

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or  KK, who passed away following a live concert in Kolkata soon after a concert, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The report also said that KK had "prolonged cardiac issues".

KK: The singer whose charming voice can make you fall in love

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours, PTI added.

Top News / Health

Singer KK / Heart attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

14h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

13h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

10h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

15h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

1d | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

1d | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers