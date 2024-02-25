Expert urges hypertension awareness to prevent heart attack, kidney failure, and stroke

Hypertension as a silent killer increasingly causes several complex diseases including stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure that end up in premature death in the country. However, awareness among the people about the severity of the disease helps one live a healthy life, say experts.

Experts made these remarks at the unveiling ceremony of the book titled 'Blood Pressure and High Blood Pressure' written by Professor Dr. Zakir Hossain at Jasim Uddin Bhavan of Bangla Academy on Saturday evening.

Emeritus Professor and Prime Minister's personal physician Professor Dr. ABM Abdullah, Director General of Bangla Academy Muhammad Nurul Huda, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) former head of the Department of Medicine Professor Dr. Dr. Syed Atiqul Haque, former principal of Dhaka Medical College Professor Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad, former head of the Department of Medicine, Dhaka Medical College Dr. Mujibur Rahman, and many others were present as guests.

Speakers at the event mentioned high blood pressure, which is considered almost a permanent disease, as one of the most prevalent non-communicable diseases.

Treatment and prevention are very important for this. Otherwise, there is a risk of various complications that may cause sudden death.

Professor Dr. ABM Abdullah said, "High blood pressure is called a silent killer. There are so many people who think they have high blood pressure with no symptoms that lead them not to take the doctor's advice. There are also some people who have high blood pressure but stop taking medicine for a few days, causing serious problems.

"If someone gets high blood pressure once, then it will never heal. But it is preventable. If not prevented, four organs of the body (brain, heart, kidney, eyes) can be severely damaged," he said.

"Therefore, high blood pressure should not be neglected in any way. It has to be controlled, and if someone wants, it is very much possible" added Dr. Abdullah.

Professor Dr. Syed Atiqul Haque said, "In our experience, we see some diseases like heart and kidney diseases derived from hypertension are putting thousands of families on distress financing."

He also said that if awareness can be spread among people about hypertension, they will be saved from the impact of the disease. In this case, Professor Dr. Zakir Hossain's book 'Blood Pressure and High Blood Pressure' can play a big role.

In the book "Blood Pressure and high blood pressure" author Professor Dr. Zakir Hossain said, "There is no alternative to increase awareness to prevent hypertension. I have written this book out of social responsibility about this silent killer. I have brought up various topics in the book including why a person has hypertension, how to survive, the treatment process, and side effects of drugs. Hope anyone who reads will benefit.

