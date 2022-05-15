Serial drama ‘Meghbala’ to hit Banglavision today

New serial drama "Meghbala" is slated to hit Banglavision today. The drama will air every Sunday and Monday at 11:25 pm.

"Meghbala" features Shahed Sharif Khan, Shatabdi Wadud, Tania Brishty, Nabila Islam, Deepa Khandakar, Masum Aziz, Shilpi Sharkar Apu, Shomu Chowdhury, among others.

The drama revolves around the tale of family bonding, love, break up and office politics.

Photo: Courtesy

In the series, Shahed gets entangled by office politics after getting a promotion. Shatabdi Wadud who stars Shahed's colleague is not pleased to see his promotion and thus begins the conflict.