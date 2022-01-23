New drama series ‘Bharabari Barabari’ hits BanglaVision

New drama series titled "Bharabari Barabari" hits BanglaVision on Saturday, 22 January.

The series, starring "Bachelor point" famed Marjuk Rasel, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:45 pm.

Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy

"Bharabari Barabari" chronicles a sweet and sour interaction between a landlord and his renters.

"The series will move forward following twists and turns between the landlord and the renters over several issues including water and gas supply, and living environment," said Tarek Akhand, head of programme at BanglaVision.

The series also stars Nadia Afrin Mim, Tania Brishty, Shaju Khadem, Mukit Zakaria, and Monira Mithu among others.