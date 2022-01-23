New drama series ‘Bharabari Barabari’ hits BanglaVision

Splash

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

New drama series ‘Bharabari Barabari’ hits BanglaVision

The series, chronicling a sweet and sour interaction between a landlord and his renters, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:45 pm

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 05:11 pm
Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy
Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy

New drama series titled "Bharabari Barabari" hits BanglaVision on Saturday, 22 January.

The series, starring "Bachelor point" famed Marjuk Rasel, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:45 pm.

Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy
Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy

"Bharabari Barabari" chronicles a sweet and sour interaction between a landlord and his renters.

"The series will move forward following twists and turns between the landlord and the renters over several issues including water and gas supply, and living environment," said Tarek Akhand, head of programme at BanglaVision.

Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy
Bharabari Barabari. Photo: Courtesy

The series also stars Nadia Afrin Mim, Tania Brishty, Shaju Khadem, Mukit Zakaria, and Monira Mithu among others.

 

Bharabari Barabari / Banglavision / serial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

5h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

7h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

31m | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

31m | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

36m | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030