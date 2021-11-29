Mega series ‘Gulshan Avenue’ season 2 to hit BanglaVision

Press conference for Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy
Press conference for Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy

New mega-series "Gulshan Avenue" season 2 is all set to hit BanglaVision on 1 December.

The show will air 5 days a week from Wednesday to Sunday at 8:20 pm.

The drama, written and directed by Nima Rahman, will follow the story of the influential Chowdhury family. Despite being financially affluent, the family adheres to traditions of a bygone era.

The executive producer of the drama Tariq Anam Khan speaking at the press conference. Photo: Courtesy
The executive producer of the drama Tariq Anam Khan speaking at the press conference. Photo: Courtesy

"The last episode of the hit drama aired in 2012 on BanglaVision. The new season portrays a strained relationship between the members of a household," informed BanglaVision programme Chief Tarek Akhand.

"We all know about the popularity of the drama. It was equally popular in the country and abroad," he remarked.

"The story is very good. Hopefully, the audience will like it this time as much as they did before," he added. 

A press conference has been held at BanglaVision's office on 28 November at 12pm to announce the arrival of the drama. 

BanglaVision Chairman Abdul Haque, Managing Director Syed AK Anwaruzzaman, Finance Director Ashraf Uddin Ahmed FCA, Director Nima Rahman and Executive Producer Tariq Anam Khan among others were present on the occasion.

 

 

