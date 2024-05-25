The Scandalous Ahmad Ashik

One of the most cherished aspects of standup comedy is crowd work, which involves direct engagement between the comedian and audience members. This interaction can range from playful banter to roasting.

During his show, Ahmad Ashik briefly engaged in crowd work on the sensitive topic of abortion, which incited heckling from the audience.

"I usually don't let anyone heckle me; I preemptively heckle them," Ashik said. "Facing hecklers is a comedy art form, and me being me, I respond immediately. I try to be funny and straightforward in these situations. Although 'Scandalous' had limited crowd work, I plan to explore it more," he added.

Standup comedy might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's certainly a good source of entertainment. Over the years, comedy has repeatedly shown its value in lifting the burdens of everyday life.

In the West, standup has a rich history, with many comedians gaining fame for their unique styles and sharp observations. In Bangladesh, however, the scene is just emerging.

Following the footsteps of his long time partner in crime Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Ahmad Ashik, released his first comedy special, 'Scandalous' on Chorki earlier in May. This hilarious, no-holds-barred special is the second of its kind on an OTT platform, and delivers big laughs with Ashik's fearless humour.

"Growing up as an introverted child, comedy shows were my refuge. 'Scandalous' is essentially the culmination of years of my emotions and expressions, now fully realised in the form of jokes," said Ashik.

For Ashik, comedy is everything. It's not just therapeutic but a defining passion, enabling him to express himself and share his views with the world, always with a laugh. With a decade of experience, his dark, direct jokes deliver unfiltered insights.

'Scandalous' was no different. His jokes tackled topics from politics to abortion, transforming serious debates into boisterous merriment. In Bangladesh, comedians must navigate audience sensitivity carefully, as the line between praise and backlash is thin, and the standup audience is much smaller than the broader OTT viewership.

"Honestly, I found the Bangladeshi live audience to be quite sophisticated,"Ashik shared.

"When performing live, the audience genuinely laughed and enjoyed the jokes, rarely taking offence. However, the reaction changes when the show is watched by a larger audience on Chorki, where the criticism becomes more intense," he explained.

Audience reactions are always welcomed by comedians, including Ashik, but sometimes comments and criticisms stem from personal interpretations. Ashik believes that it's easier and wiser to take jokes at face value rather than overanalyse them.

"Interpretations are personal, and these jokes aren't meant to target individual beliefs, but rather to reflect the situation from the comedian's perspective," he said.

With two comedy specials from two very well known comedians on a national platform, the country might see a rise in aspiring comedians.

"I encourage anyone who thinks they have the skills to try comedy,"said Ashik. "Comedians like me and Amin may be the first to release specials, but we don't want to be the last. The key to success is to keep writing and practising jokes while staying true to yourself. Being tech and social media savvy also helps boost your name in the industry," he added.

Ashik has been practising comedy for 10 years, starting small and steadily rising. Influenced by standup legends like Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, and Louis C K, Ashik said, "I fell in love with each of their styles. Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy's ruthless comedy and Louis C.K.'s subtle jabs through jokes blew me away. I found a passion and purpose in comedy," he added with excitement.

"As a comedian I am a salesman and I sell my jokes in exchange for laughs. That is what gives me satisfaction and that is my biggest motivation to keep going as a comedian," Ashik concluded.

