TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 05:29 pm

Amin goes down-under

Bangladeshi creator and comedian Amin Hannan Chowdhury is all set for his first batch of international comedy shows. Amin will be performing in three Australian cities— Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, with his first show scheduled for 10 May.

"It's in fact my first time touring internationally. I've created a new set for the shows based on my personal  experiences in Australia and also some from back home," said Amin to TBS.

Initially wary of the ticket sales, Amin was pleasantly delighted to know that his first show of the tour in Adelaide was sold out within hours of the announcement.

"The tickets for the show in Adelaide sold out shortly after announcing and half of the Sydney show is already sold out," he added.

Amin, currently in Australia, expects a full house of around 200 visitors for his show in Sydney and a bit over hundred spectators in Melbourne and Adelaide. 
 

