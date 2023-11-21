Vir Das, Ekta Kapoor wins International Emmy awards

Vir Das along with Derry Girls season 3 won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday( 21 November). This marked Vir's second International Emmy nomination.

The comedian and actor won the award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing, making him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys.

Announcing Vir's win, the official X handle for International Emmy Awards tweeted, "We have a tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to Vir Das: Landing produced by Weirdass Comedy/ Rotten Science/ Netflix." The other nominees included El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season two.

For India 🇮🇳 For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour. pic.twitter.com/Jb1744aZiy— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023

Vir expressed his excitement and joy saying, "This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honour that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there."

He also took to X, writing, "For India. For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."

The ceremony also saw Ekta Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her 'trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape'. Ekta described her winning moment, calling it 'shocking surprising, scary'. While speaking to India Today after receiving the award and with an Emmy in her hand, she said, "This is for you India. We are bringing home your Emmy."