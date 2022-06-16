Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie revealed

Warner Bros revealed Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken for the "Barbie" movie on Wednesday (15 June).

The photo reveals Ryan sporting six-pack abs, a spray tan and beach blond hair and a stone-washed denim jacket.



Earlier, Warner Bros dropped Margot Robbie's first look as the movie's titular doll.

Alongside starring in the film, Margot Robbie is set to produce it through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment

Details about the plot of the film have not been revealed yet.



The film also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

The movie helmed by Greta Gerwig is slated to hit theatres on 21 July 2023.

