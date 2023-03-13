RRR song 'NATU-NATU' gets Best Original Song Award

M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The song 'Natu-Natu' from SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' created history and won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023.

The song was selected in the Best Song category at the 2023 Oscars with 15 other songs on the list.

As soon as the awards for 'Natu-Natu' were announced, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli hugged each other.

The song 'Natu-Natu' has been composed by MM Kiravani and written by Chandra Bose. It featured Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

The song was released as "Nacho Nacho" in Hindi, "Nattu Kuthu" in Tamil and "Halli Natu" in Kannada.

RRR song 'Natu-Natu' became a global sensation when the film was released in America last year.

This song also won an award in the category of Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Earlier, 'Natu-Natu' also won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song.