India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars 2023

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars 2023

Hindustan Times
13 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:09 pm
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for &quot;The Elephant Whisperers&quot; in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for "The Elephant Whisperers" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, has won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Elephant Whisperers created history as the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated after The House That Ananda Built in 1969 and An Encounter With Faces which competed for Best Documentary Short in 1979 respectively.

Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took the stage to accept the award and Kartiki gave an impassioned speech thanking the Academy for accepting their film.

Guneet, who recently got married to Sunny Kapoor, took to Instagram to express gratitude for the historic win for India, and wrote in the caption: "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production and said: "India's Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind" On Twitter, Guneet wrote: "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering (red heart and elephant emoticons)"

Priyanka Chopra cheered on for the historic win for The Elephant Whisperers on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Yaaaay go @elephantwhisperersmovie @guneetmonga @kartikigonsalves."

The Elephant Whisperers is set in the Mudumalai National Park, and revolves around an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu in the care of , an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli. The Elephant Whisperers was released on Netflix in December 2022.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Guneet had spoken about the perception of the Indian audience towards documentaries and said: "Documentary world is a newer genre for India but global platforms are pushing it. We are such a star system which is not a bad thing but it is how our industry is built. Documentary per se, the format is new for consumption but it is now freely available. And, of course, awards help highlighting it. Any kind of award or festival recognition brings validation with it."

The other nominees in the Documentary Short Film Category against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

It is a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

The Elephant Whisperers / Oscars / Oscar / Documentary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 