Glenda Jackson: Oscar-winning actress, former UK lawmaker dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar winner who walked away from a successful acting career to become a UK politician has died. She was 87.

She was born in the western town of Birkenhead in England in 1936, Jackson joined an amateur theater group as a teenager before winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, reports the CNN.

After graduating she starred on London's West End and made her Broadway debut in 1965 in a production of "Marat/Sade."

Jackson became an international star in the 1970s.

She won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her role opposite Oliver Reed in the 1969 period drama "Women in Love."

Her second came soon after for the 1973 romantic comedy "A Touch of Class." She received two further nominations.

She also starred as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC drama Elizabeth R.

Politics was always important, and she gave up acting to join the House of Commons as a Labour MP in north London from 1992 to 2015.

In 1992 she turned to politics, becoming a Labour MP while the party was in opposition. She was an MP for 23 years, during which her party came to power in a landslide under former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

She later returned to the screen, winning a Bafta for her comeback role in the TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing in 2020.