Riverdale preparing to end with season 7

The popular teen drama Riverdale is set to air its last season next year.

The hit CW show revolving around the lives of teenagers will officially conclude with the upcoming season 7, which is set to premiere during the 2022-2023 midseason sometime next year.

The network announced the news on Thursday morning ahead of its big Upfront presentation, reports the Entertainment Weekly.

Riverdale, from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, premiered in January 2017 with its young cast: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, and Casey Cott. Alongside the fresh faces came veterans of '80s and '90s entertainment, actors Mädchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, and Luke Perry.

"As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital," Mark Pedowitz, the network's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Pedowitz highlighted "an exciting new crop of series" coming as part of the fall lineup, including Supernatural prequel The Winchesters (to air Tuesdays from 8-9pm ET/PT), Walker spin-off Walker Independence (to air Thursdays from 9-10pm ET/PT), a new action original Professionals (to air Tuesdays from 9-10pm ET/PT), legal drama Family Law (to air Sundays from 8-9pm ET/PT), the celebrity reality show Magic with the Stars (to air Saturdays from 8-9pm ET/PT), and DC Comics show Gotham Knights (to make a midseason debut).

Pedowitz concluded, "We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale."

Currently season 6 of Riverdale is being aired on the network.