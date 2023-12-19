Rick and Morty: The Anime teaser trailer unveiled

Adult Swim has finally unveiled a sneak peek trailer for the upcoming spin-off series, Rick and Morty: The Anime

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rick and Morty Season 7 came to an end with the finale episode titled Fear No Mort, airing on 17 December. 

As fans eagerly await the next season, Adult Swim has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off series, Rick and Morty: The Anime. While there is no concrete release date yet, the show's anime series is slated to air sometime in 2024.

Ahead of its release, a sneak peek trailer has been released, giving audiences a glimpse into what adventures Morty and his scientist grandpa will embark on next.

The spin-off series will air on Max and Adult Swim next year. The one-minute-long trailer also features Rick's granddaughter Summer as they appear to be on an intergalactic mission in their spaceships.

Takashi Sano, the director of Rick and Morty: The Anime once acknowledged the pressure he feels about living up to the legacy of the original show and detailed his endeavours in directing the 10-episode spin-off series.

Sano aims to add a unique Japanese twist to the Rick and Morty universe by compressing his favourite aspects in order to capture the essence of Adult Swim's famous show. The spin-off series comes after the huge success of five anime shorts commissioned by Adult Swim, which were released between 2020 and 2021.

The show revolves around similar characters like Rick, Beth, Space Beth, Jerry, and Summer, along with a new girl character, who will appear alongside Morty.

The cast members include Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez, Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith, Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith, and Jun Irie as Beth Smith.

