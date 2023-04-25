Popular Hollywood franchises expand as series

Popular franchises continue to expand with new spinoffs: Big Bang Theory, Stranger Things (animated series), Harry Potter, The Conjuring (TV series), Rick & Morty (anime spinoff) and Twilight (TV series).

Revisiting Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory universe is set to get a new addition. It is believed to be an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known Big Bang Theory stars to appear in guest spots.

Stranger Things universe expands

Stranger Things animated series.

The 'Stranger Things' universe is getting bigger. The untitled animated series will be set in the same universe by the creators, the Duffer Brothers.

Back to the Harry Potter world

A TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise is being developed with an entirely new cast. The new show will be based on JK Rowling's seven novels. It is advertised as a "faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series.

The Conjuring series

'The Conjuring' will be back, this time on the OTT. The Conjuring television series will continue the story established in the feature films.

Rick & Morty anime spinoff

It is set to air this year. While information about the project is not out, the titular characters will get new designs for the spinoff. While plans for an anime adaptation of Rick and Morty were announced last year.

The Twilight saga

'The Twilight Saga' is getting the television treatment. At present, they are trying to determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer's books or a different offshoot.