10 episode Rick & Morty anime announced

Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty

Adult Swim announced, as part of its portion of Warner Media's upfronts, that they had just greenlit a Rick and Morty spinoff consisting of ten episodes titled Rick & Morty: The Anime. The series will run on both Adult Swim and HBO Max.

The spinoff will be led by Takashi Sano, whose previous work includes Tower Of God and also the two other shorts titled, "Rick And Morty Vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)". The limited series was announced to be its own continuity, separate from the long-running show which is currently writing season eight.

Sano is a self professed die-hard fan of the property. Sano has been quoted saying "The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion." 

Details regarding the creative involvement of Roiland and Harmon are still unannounced. 

Rick & Morty / Anime

