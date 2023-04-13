HBO adapts Rick & Morty for an Anime spinoff

This anime series is ready to take advantage of the International popularity of Rick & Morty.

Rick &amp; Morty. Photo: Collected
Rick & Morty. Photo: Collected

In a collaboration between Adult Swim and Telecom Animation film, HBO Max unveiled their spin-off Rick & Morty: The Anime. On Wednesday, the streaming platform revealed numerous details on their upcoming projects and one of them was a poster of Rick & Morty: The Anime, showcasing the anime version of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his nephew Morty. HBO Max's Twitter handle posted the same poster.

In 2022 HBO Max ordered Adult Swim on Rick & Morty anime project. The reveal and a previous short film from Adult Swim suggest that the character design is almost similar to Rick and Morty Vs. Genocider anime short which was released in 2020. And it also revealed that Tower of God director Takashi Sano is returning for this series.

During the Rick and Morty short film Sano stated, "The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Previously it was also revealed that the voice actors for Rick and Morty will be recast but no name has been announced yet. The main voice actor Justin Roiland was dropped from the series due to the domestic violence charge against him.

But the anime shorts had Japanese voice acting with English subtitles. So it seems there's no need for Roiland.

This anime series is ready to take advantage of the International popularity of Rick & Morty. HBO didn't reveal anything about the plot so eagle-eyed fans have to wait for the series to go live. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the anime to recreate some original scenes while keeping the main plot entirely new.

With this classic sitcom style, series creators from America to Japan will sit in the same room to share their ideas and create more and more lucrative TV shows.

HBO Max hasn't announced any premiere date for Rick & Morty: The Anime, but it is expected to drop in later this year. You can binge this series on the release date on HBO Max and Disney+.

Rick & Morty / Rick and Morty Anime

