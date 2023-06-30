Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away

Renowned Bangladeshi actress Mita Chowdhury passed away on Thursday (29 June). Her daughter Naveen Chowdhury confirmed the news through a Facebook post.

According to media reports, she had been suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Eminent actress and parliament member Suborna Mustafa also shared the news through her official Facebook account, she wrote, "Dear Mita, my beautiful, loving, talented friend…so hard to say goodbye."

Later in another post, Suborna Mustafa wrote, "My first TV play Borof Pani was with Mita. Dolls' House brought us together after almost 28 years."

Mita Chowdhury started her acting career in 1968 and got recognized for her performance in theaters and TV dramas in the 70s and 80s era.

After a long hiatus, she returned to acting in 2006 and played roles in films like "Made in Bangladesh."

Her first serial was "Shanto Kutir". According to Mita, "Through this play, I basically got acquainted with the new genre of work," reports Prothom Alo.