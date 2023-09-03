Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed

The parent company of Rockstar Games have confirmed that the third instalment of 'Red Dead Redemption' is on the way.

Strauss Zelnik, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the news himself. In an interview with Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference and while talking about the last James Bond movie, he said, "If it's really, really great, it will keep going. I don't know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist."

The 'Red Dead Redemption' series started out as a lesser-known franchise that took off with its 2010 version. The franchise's legendary status was sealed with 'Red Dead Redemption 2' released in 2018.