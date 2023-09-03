Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed

Splash

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 11:12 am
Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed

The parent company of Rockstar Games have confirmed that the third instalment of 'Red Dead Redemption' is on the way.

Strauss Zelnik, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, confirmed the news himself. In an interview with Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference and while talking about the last James Bond movie, he said, "If it's really, really great, it will keep going. I don't know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist."

The 'Red Dead Redemption' series started out as a lesser-known franchise that took off with its 2010 version. The franchise's legendary status was sealed with 'Red Dead Redemption 2' released in 2018.

 

Redemption 3 / games / Gaming / GTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

19h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

26m | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

17h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

20h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh