LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future named in $10M lawsuit: Report

Splash

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future named in $10M lawsuit: Report

The former head of the NBA Players Association is suing LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and others for $10 million, contending they stole the rights to a film about a Canadian segregated hockey league

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 02:26 pm
LeBron James and Drake. Photo: Reuters
LeBron James and Drake. Photo: Reuters

The former head of the NBA Players Association is suing LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and others for $10 million, contending they stole the rights to a film about a Canadian segregated hockey league, the New York Post reported.

In a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, Billy Hunter contends he owned the legal rights to make any movie about the Colored Hockey League of the early 1900s.

Hunter says in the lawsuit that he paid authors George and Darril Fosty, who also were named as defendants, $265,000 for the movie rights to their book, "Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925." Hunter claims James, Drake, Future and their entertainment companies made another deal with the authors to produce a documentary based on the book.

The film, "Black Ice," is part of the lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. Hunter also is seeking a portion of the film's income.

"While the defendants LeBron James, Drake and Maverick Carter (James' business partner) are internationally known and renowned in their respective fields of basketball and music, it does not afford them the right to steal another's intellectual property," the lawsuit reads.

Hunter said James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, and the others didn't think Hunter would challenge them. James' production company entered into a subsequent agreement with the authors, offering them $100,000 plus 3 percent of the movie budget, per the Post report.

James' company then brought in the production company owned by Drake and Future as a partner.

"I don't think they believed the property rights would be litigated. They thought I would go away. They gambled," Hunter said.

Hunter, now 79, served as executive director of the NBA players union from 1996 to 2013.

LeBron James / Drake / lawsuit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

18m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

38m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

43m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

53m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 