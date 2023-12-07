Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' to release on Netflix

One of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled for release on the widely popular streaming platform Netflix.

As per India Today, the extended version of the action-crime movie is expected to be released on the OTT platform in 2024, reports The News.

The Instagram page of Netflix also hinted at the release by posting a picture of Ranbir and said, "Just Ranbir Kapoor gazing into your eyes, that's the post. You're welcome."

Meanwhile, "Animal" has achieved an impressive worldwide box office collection of Rs 500 crores within just six days of its release.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra, among others.