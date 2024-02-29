What I saw beyond the ‘Animal’

Movies have the incredible power to not only captivate us with their stories, but also shed light on important issues that we often overlook. Good movies can spark conversations that society needs to have. In addition to entertainment, movies can also be a source of education.

I was pleased when I came across Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which premiered on Netflix on January 26. The 3.5-hour movie carries deep underlying themes and a fantastic presentation. While the film has had a great run at the box office, it has faced criticism for some of its unsettling themes, such as violence, toxic masculinity and misogyny toward women.

I am mindful of these concerns and understand that not everyone may have enjoyed the film as much as I did. But hey, let's not let that take away from the fact that 'Animal' is still a remarkable film that has left a lasting impression on us. What I found particularly interesting were the lessons that went beyond the movie's plot and applied to our daily lives.

Let me share a personal experience with toxic masculinity and misogyny briefly.

When I was younger and lived in my village, I noticed three of my relatives assaulting their spouses once a week. Villagers would generally get very annoyed when two women fought, but when they heard these women scream because their husbands were abusing them, they did not say anything.

I took away some knowledge from this experience. I swore I would never hit any woman, because I never witnessed my father do it.

I learned a lot of things from watching the movie Animal, just like I did from my experiences in my hometown. These are the lessons that we can all relate to and learn from.

Do not forget your roots

Remember the people who helped you get to where you are today, especially those who gave you different opportunities. One of the greatest privileges of being human is having a family.

So, we should not forget our less fortunate family members. We must assure them that we will look after them with the same love and consideration as our immediate family.



Listen to the voiceless in families

Your mother is the backbone of your life, but your father is your first hero. Ranbir Kapoor had a childhood where he yearned for his father's affection and attention. His father's focus on building a business empire left Ranbir with an urge to be more homebound, like protecting his family from external threats. Nevertheless, his father's inability to listen to him resulted in traumatic events, where his father slapped him multiple times without knowing the whole story. These experiences turned Ranbir into an angry and frustrated individual - an Animal.

Be brave to stop wrongdoing

Ranbir's brave act of protecting his sister from bullying is an excellent example of how we can stop unwanted behaviour. I am not suggesting that we resort to violence or any form of physical harm. All it takes is to confront misbehaviour. Each and every one of us has the potential to be a hero. We just need to learn how to use our courage more effectively.

Patience and confidence are medicines

Life is full of challenges, and often, we feel lost and helpless. In such moments, we seek support from divine power. But what if we are unable to understand God's plan for us? That is where wisdom comes in. Wisdom is the greatest gift of God that can help us overcome our fears and anxieties. As the old saying goes: "God helps those who help themselves."

You have the power to take charge of your life and shape your own destiny. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise, not even a fortune teller.

Do not judge a book by its cover

While some may find the protagonist overly manly, we must also consider his invaluable role in his wife's life. Not only was he present during the birth of their child, serving as her gynaecologist, partner, and constant companion, but he also played an indispensable role in many other aspects of her life. It's important to acknowledge the deep connection they shared. Let's also not forget the powerful impact of Ranbir's emotional performance, as he wept while holding Shakti Kapoor in his arms.

Bloodshed has always been a constant

Since humanity's dawn, violence has been an unfortunate reality. People have shed blood to protect themselves and their interests, in every culture throughout history. However, as technology advances, so do our methods of brutality. Rather than face-to-face combat with swords, we now employ advanced weapons and cannons to inflict more damage from a distance. We must remember that these tools were created to protect us, not harm us, and use them with caution and respect for life.

We are not born criminals, we are born animals

Since as far as I can remember, I have believed no one is born a criminal. Instead, people are often pushed or misled into making poor choices. The notion that humans are superior to other species is fundamentally flawed. There are indeed things that animals can do better than us, and we should embrace this fact. Ultimately, we are all animals at heart and we should strive to treat all living beings with kindness and respect.

Although the movie contains some graphic content, it still portrays tangible aspects of our society and has valuable takeaways for the audience.

The film was excellent, from the writing to the action, drama, romance, background music and cast. However, it is important to remember that just because a movie may not align with our values or expectations, it does not necessarily make the entire film terrible.

Instead of letting a few uncomfortable moments ruin the experience, why not try to see past them? By doing so, we allow ourselves to enjoy the film for what it is, and appreciate the artistry behind it. Let's not be quick to judge, but instead, let's try to understand and appreciate the movie for the effort that has been put into it.

Will you try to see beyond the 'Animal'?

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a senior manager of communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

