Popular sitcom 'Frasier' revived after 19 years

23 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 12:27 pm

The reboot is set to debut on 12 October with its first two episodes on Paramount+ in the US and Canada

Kelsey Grammer. Photo: Collected
Popular sitcom 'Frasier' is being revived after 19 years, with Kelsey Grammer returning to his iconic Frasier Crane role. The reboot is set to debut on October 12 with its first two episodes on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. In all other regions, it can be watched from 13 October 13.

New episodes will be dropped every Thursday.

Kelsey Grammer has been listed as the only original cast member set to return (IMDb)

Kelsey is seen performing the show's theme song, 'Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs,' in a new teaser released by Paramount Plus. 'Frasier' first premiered in 1993 and has 11 seasons.

"The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," a press release said, according to Yahoo. "Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Kelsey has been listed as the only original cast member set to return. Other stars who will appear in the show include Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

