Plat-forms and Charukola organise 'Empower Her': A pinnacle of female artistry

In the trilogy of paintings titled 'Metamorphosis and The Existence,' crafted by Anuradha Dhebi, a Master's student at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Rajshahi, she imagines herself as encapsulated within the shape of an openbill stork.

This stork is enclosed by a door that's securely locked, observed closely by numerous fishes from outside the barrier. Through her paintings, Dhebi expresses a deep desire to break away from these confines, hoping to extend her hand outward.

Despite continued efforts, she continually faces obstacles, with the observing fishes acting as symbols for the influential personalities in various facets of life, including societal norms, familial expectations and institutional pressures.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"These paintings embody my childhood, my journey, and the aspirations of that period, skillfully portrayed in this triptych. Through these artworks, I aimed to convey the profound sense of vulnerability we experience in the face of adversities within this patriarchal society," said Debi to The Business Standard.

On International Women's Day, 8 March, the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka hosted a unique exhibition titled 'Empower Her: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.' This event showcased 32 paintings by 32 female artists, organised by Plat-forms in collaboration with Charukola, and supported by UN Women and Isho.

The day was marked not only by the display of artwork but also by a panel discussion and a live painting ceremony. Dhebi's 'Metamorphosis and The Existence' was one of the featured artworks and it also grabbed the Runner's Up prize, but more on that later.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

In her second painting, Dhebi grapples with adversity, seated on the floor with a contemplative gaze. The looming presence of a door stands witness, while the clock on the wall fractures along its midpoint. Beside her, an imaginary bird sits, symbolising hope as she patiently awaits the transformation of time within the fractured clock, anticipating a brighter future. She envisions a day when she will soar freely like a bird.

The third painting further describes her yearning for liberation. It encapsulates her aspiration to make autonomous choices and to reside in a secure society where she can spread her wings without restraint.

Naheed Ezhar Khan, Bangladesh's Minister of Cultural Affairs, shared her thoughts at the event, emphasising that Women's Day should be acknowledged every day of the year, not just on 8 March.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"I believe every 365 days should be recognised as Women's Day. Despite the significant contributions of our mothers, sisters, and relatives, the respect they deserve often eludes them," she said.

Khan also stressed the importance of hosting more artistic and cultural festivals to foster a vision of harmony in Bangladesh. She pointed out that, alongside traditional celebrations like Pohela Boishakh and Pohela Falgun, it's crucial to keep organising a variety of cultural events.

From around 400 submissions nationwide, the organisers, with the help of a six-judge panel, selected 32 exceptional paintings for the exhibition, awarding the top three. Ahsana Nasreen Angona won the first prize, followed by Anuradha Dhebi in second place, and Rumana Rahman in third. The prizes were Tk1,00,000, Tk50,000 and Tk25,000, respectively.

The exhibition opened at 3:30 pm with a ceremony and speeches, followed by a 30-minute panel discussion. Panelists included Rayana Hossain of ISHO and Platform, Gitanjali Singh from UN Women Bangladesh, and Fareha Zeba.

"Women empowerment is a global challenge; it persists in every country, and even Western nations struggle to ensure equal rights for women. However, among all South Asian countries, Bangladesh is making significant strides," Singh highlighted.

Following the panel discussion, an intriguing live painting ceremony unfolded, featuring the artistic expressions of Naima Hauque and Auntora Mehrukh Azad. Through their artwork, they aimed to address themes of women's empowerment, equality and resilience.