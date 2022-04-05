‘Payer Tolay Maati Nai’ wins 'Gautam Buddha Award’ at the 5th Nepal International Film Festival

Paayer Tolay Mati Nai. Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Rabby Mridha's debut directorial film "Payer Tolay Maati Nai" (No ground beneath the feet), won the "Gautam Buddha Award" under the Best Feature Film category at the 5th Nepal International Film Festival.

Produced by Abu Shahed Emon under the banner of Golpo Rajjyo Films, the film features a stellar cast including Mostafa Monwar, Priam Archi and national award winning actor Deepanwita Martin.

Photo: Courtesy

"The film, which started its journey at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held at Haeundae, Busan in South Korea, has already been screened at various prominent film festivals around the world, It won the Special Jury Mention Award at the Jaffna International Cinema Festival in Sri Lanka," shared Abu Shahed Emon.