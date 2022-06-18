Paul Walker receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame nine years after death

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 04:36 pm

Paul Walker receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame nine years after death

Paul Walker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, almost a decade after his death. The actor died in 2013 in a road accident

Paul Walker. Photo: Getty Images via Global News
Paul Walker. Photo: Getty Images via Global News

Late actor Paul Walker has received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, almost nine years after his death.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark in Los Angeles consisting of over 2700 stars embedded in the sidewalks. Each star bears the name of a notable celebrity from the field of entertainment. Paul's induction into the Walk of Fame has received positive feedback from his fans and former co-stars. 

According to Variety, the selections were announced by radio host Ellen K, the chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel, on Friday. The selection panel, which is made up of people with existing stars on the Walk of Fame, chose the honorees out of hundreds of people nominated for a star. Their selections were approved by the Chamber's board of directors on Wednesday.

Paul Walker's star will be affixed in 2023, along with fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

Paul died in 2013 in a road accident, when the car he was travelling in hit a lamp post. His friend Roger Rodas, who was driving, also died. Paul worked in films for over 30 years and is best known for playing Brian O'Conner- in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Jordana Brewster, who played his wife in the Fast and Furious films, tweeted an old picture of Paul from the sets, and wrote, "You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023." Many fans also took to social media saying it was 'too late but well-deserved'. One fan tweeted, "About time @RealPaulWalker got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #paulwalker #GoneTooSoon." Another fan wrote, "Paul left us way too soon. But the star makes him immortal."

Among the other inductees in the Walk of Fame this year are the Jonas Brothers in the music category. Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Saturday morning to congratulate her husband-musician Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin for the honour.

