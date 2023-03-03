Ora 7 Jon releasing in theaters today

'Ora 7 Jon', an anticipated film based on the 1971 Liberation War, is getting a theatrical release today across the country.

Directed by Khijir Hayat Khan, the film stars Zakia Bari Mamo, Intekhab Dinar, Imtiaz Barshon, Saif Khan and others.

The movie follows the story of 'Nishachar Bahini' – a group of seven freedom fighters on a two day mission.

The trailer depicted scenes of torture on the innocent Bangladeshis by Pakistan soldiers. It also showed glimpses of how the seven gallant freedom fighters defended their country from the invasion.