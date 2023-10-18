Oppenheimer is set for 'home' release with three-hour special features

As Christopher Nolan's monumental biopic, Oppenheimer, nears the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, Universal has unveiled the film's home release date, featuring an extensive three-hour special features package.

Oppenheimer, which boasts a three-hour runtime, is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on 22 November.

The special features are a highlight of this release, with "The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer" being a standout inclusion.

This 70-minute documentary offers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth interviews with Nolan and his team of creative collaborators. It promises viewers "unrestricted access inside the process, performances, effects, music, and artistry responsible for this extraordinary film."

The release also features the companion documentary by NBC News, 'To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb,' providing additional insights into the film's subject matter. Additionally, a Trinity Anniversary Panel Discussion, moderated by Emmy-winning journalist Chuck Todd, gathers prominent figures such as Christopher Nolan, Nobel Prize winner Doctor Kip Throne, physicist Doctor Carlo Rovelli, Doctor Thom Mason (director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory), and Kai Bird (the Pulitzer Prize-winning co-author of "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," on which the film is based).

For cinephiles, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are equipped with mixed 2.20 and 1.78 aspect ratios, allowing viewers to experience the aspect ratio shifts as intended in select theatrical locations.

'Oppenheimer' is currently basking in the success of its $942 million global box office performance. It was released alongside the film 'Barbie' in what fans dubbed the movie event of the year, affectionately named 'Barbenheimer.'

This home release will undoubtedly be a treat for fans of the film and those eager to explore the extensive behind-the-scenes content and in-depth discussions surrounding the creation of the periodical drama.