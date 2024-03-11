Netizens react to Al Pacino's slip-up while presenting Best Picture at Oscars 2024

Splash

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 01:40 pm

Al Pacino at the 96th Academy Awards. Photo: Collected
Al Pacino at the 96th Academy Awards. Photo: Collected

At the 96th Academy Awards, Al Pacino made a special appearance to announce the Best Picture award. While announcing he skipped quite a few steps before announcing Oppenheimer as the best picture winner.

Instead of announcing the nominees he opened the envelope and said, "My eyes see Oppenheimer."

There was even a pause before the victory music filled the air, while the camera swiftly shifted to capture the reactions of the cast and crew behind the film that had dominated movie theatres the previous summer, reports Parade. 

Whether intentional or accidental, Al Pacino's slip-up quickly went viral on social media, sparking a humorous buzz.

"I'm obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. Couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing lol," one user commented on X (formerly Twitter) of the moment.

"I love how no one reacted fully until the music started," another person chimed in, as someone else pointed out that he forgot the best part of the announcement, "And the winner for best picture goes to..... Oppenheimer!"

"Al Pacino announced Best Picture like this was the first time he had ever heard of a film called Oppenheimer. #Oscars," a third commenter stated.

Oppenheimer's Best Picture win marked the end of a successful awards show for Christopher Nolan's film, which came into the night with 13 nominations, the most of any film this year. 

The biopic took home seven Oscars, including director, actor, supporting actor, original score, cinematography and film editing.

The nominees for Best Picture included American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

