'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for S4

&#039;Only Murders in the Building&#039; renewed for S4

'Only Murders in the Building', the murder-mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a fourth season by Hulu.

The series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as they look into a number of suspicious deaths that take place inside the Arconia building in New York City's Upper West Side while also producing a true crime podcast about the cases in an effort to solve them.

The third season finale of 'Only Murders in the Building' ended on a cliffhanger. In season four, the show's vigilante detective squad will return for more crime-solving adventures.

With 17 nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, including comedy acting nominations for Martin and Short, the series has garnered praise from critics and accolade fame. In addition to Selena Gomez, who received a nomination for Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series, they also received recognition at the Golden Globes.

 

