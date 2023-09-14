Selena Gomez trends on Twitter with almost half a million tweets after winning VMAs award

Selena Gomez made a rare red carpet appearance at Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, US – and the singer-actor looked stunning while doing it.

Selena's song Calm Down with Rema, which had three nominations, also won an award for best Afrobeats. Hours after Selena served the ultimate red carpet look in a red dress – and won the award – she was trending on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 4.4 lakh tweets.

Attending the VMAs this year were pop culture's most popular faces including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and more. While Taylor once again dominated the VMAs, winning for every televised category in which she was nominated, it was Selena, who caught fans' attention with her 'cute' moments with Rema as they sat together in the audience. A few others also loved Selena's heartfelt speech after winning the award for Calm Down.

Some Twitter or X users also noticed Selena's reaction to Chris Brown's nomination – she seemingly scrunched her nose in disapproval as his name was announced. He was nominated for best R&B for his cameo in Chloe Bailey's song How Does It Feel. Although he was not in attendance, Selena's reaction to the mention of his name has gone viral. Tweeting about it, a person wrote, "She's so real." Another one said, "She earned my respect for that!"

Singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown has become known for his violent past. He was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009. The incident had occurred the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, and left Rihanna with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

Selena was also spotted covering one ear as Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage. Olivia is allegedly feuding with Selena's BFF Taylor Swift.