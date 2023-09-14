Selena Gomez trends on Twitter with almost half a million tweets after winning VMAs award

Splash

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 11:45 am

Related News

Selena Gomez trends on Twitter with almost half a million tweets after winning VMAs award

Selena's song Calm Down with Rema, which had three nominations, also won an award for best Afrobeats

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 11:45 am
Selena Gomez at Sag Awards. Photo: Getty image via Popsugar
Selena Gomez at Sag Awards. Photo: Getty image via Popsugar

Selena Gomez made a rare red carpet appearance at Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, US – and the singer-actor looked stunning while doing it.

Selena's song Calm Down with Rema, which had three nominations, also won an award for best Afrobeats. Hours after Selena served the ultimate red carpet look in a red dress – and won the award – she was trending on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 4.4 lakh tweets. 

Attending the VMAs this year were pop culture's most popular faces including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and more. While Taylor once again dominated the VMAs, winning for every televised category in which she was nominated, it was Selena, who caught fans' attention with her 'cute' moments with Rema as they sat together in the audience. A few others also loved Selena's heartfelt speech after winning the award for Calm Down.

Some Twitter or X users also noticed Selena's reaction to Chris Brown's nomination – she seemingly scrunched her nose in disapproval as his name was announced. He was nominated for best R&B for his cameo in Chloe Bailey's song How Does It Feel. Although he was not in attendance, Selena's reaction to the mention of his name has gone viral. Tweeting about it, a person wrote, "She's so real." Another one said, "She earned my respect for that!"

Singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown has become known for his violent past. He was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009. The incident had occurred the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, and left Rihanna with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

Selena was also spotted covering one ear as Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage. Olivia is allegedly feuding with Selena's BFF Taylor Swift.  

Selena Gomez / VMAs / MTV Music Awards / X / trending / Celebrity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

4h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

4h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

1h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

15h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

18h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

19h | TBS Stories