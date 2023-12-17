The One Piece: Netflix announces original manga series featuring East Blue arc

To commemorate the anime's 25 successful years, the streaming giant released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series which will begin from the East Blue Arc

On the second day of Jump Festa 2024, 17 December 2023, Netflix announced 'THE ONE PIECE,' a recreation of the original 'One Piece' manga in collaboration with WIT Studio.

To commemorate the anime's 25 successful years, the streaming giant released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series which will begin from the East Blue Arc.

The anime will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, who has previously worked on hit productions like SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3).

"The legend that began 25 years ago, spread far and wide in this interconnected world. Let's embark on a journey once again!"

The teaser trailer of the upcoming series begins with a short reminiscence of the history of the anime and moves on to show an animator drawing a scene on paper with the manga by their side.

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy an aspiring pirate who sets on a sailing journey with his crew in search of the enigmatic One Piece treasure. However, there's one interesting feature Luffy has, he is made of rubber. With stretchy limbs and peculiar skills, he fights dangerous rivals and villains that he and his crew encounter during their journey.

