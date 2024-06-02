Rapper Aly Hasan clarifies controversial comments after facing backlash

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 01:38 pm

Rapper Aly Hasan. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Rapper Aly Hasan. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Rapper Aly Hasan, recently featured in Coke Studio Bangla's hit song "Ma Lo Ma" faced backlash after his controversial comments during a TV interview. 

In an interview with a private TV channel, Hasan said, "Money from music is considered haram in my religion. My income from my auto-rickshaw business is halal. That's why I buy groceries with my halal earnings and build buildings with media money." 

This statement sparked a significant backlash online, as numerous internet users and individuals within the industry shared excerpts of the interview across various social media platforms to criticise his opinions.

Later the rapper responded to the criticism and said his comments were misunderstood. 

He explained to the media, "I meant that the instruments used in music are considered haram in our Islamic faith. I wish to give up those activities."

"The interview was an hour long, but only two to three minutes were shown, leading to a misunderstanding. If people watched the full interview, they would understand my perspective. It's not fair to judge based on short clips," he added. 

He further said, "We don't always get to choose what we want to do from our hearts. Sometimes we have to do things out of necessity. Music has become that for me. Currently, I am managing both music and my business, but I intend to gradually move away from music."

