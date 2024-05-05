Coke Studio Bangla releases new track 'Ma Lo Ma'

Coke Studio Bangla released the second track for its ongoing third season on Friday titled "Ma Lo Ma" featuring the dynamic Pritom Hasan, Shagor Dewan, Arif Dewan and rapper Aly Hasan.

The newest song is intended to take the audience on a profound exploration of the journey of life and self-discovery, according to the music platform.

Pritom Hasan is the music producer of this brand new track, infusing his twist alongside the duo from the musically acclaimed Dewan family: Shagor Dewan and Arif Dewan, whose ancestor is the original writer of the song "Ma Lo Ma Jhilojhi."

The song "Ma Lo Ma" encapsulates the realization that life is a journey where the inevitability of adulting and nostalgia work as two sides of a coin. This song serves as a conversation acknowledging this inevitable shift, using the metaphor of a broken boat symbolizing life and a river symbolizing the world.

Adding depth to the song is the infusion of 'Chhaad Petano Gan', a form of 'Shaari Gaan' from the folk genre tracing back to the Mughal Era. An urban version of this was found among building masons around the 80's and 90's, who migrated to cities for livelihood and sang these verses while working to construct concrete roofs.

The combination of beats from the paddles along with the verses breaks monotony while creating a festive atmosphere around their work. According to Coke Studio Bangla, "Ma Lo Ma" is more than just a song; it's an experience that resonates with audiences of all ages, reminding them of the beauty of self-acceptance and the journey of growth.

Curated and Produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob & Pritom Hasan, "Ma Lo Ma"s music is composed and arranged by Pritom while the song is written by Md Khalek Dewan (Another version of the song was penned by Baul Rashid Uddin, named Ma Go Ma). The Rap part is written by Aly Hasan and "Kalir Noyon Jole" is a collected folk song.

With Faizan R Ahmad (Buno) as the Chief Sound Engineer, the song features Pritom Hasan (Station, Guitar), Shorfuddin Dewan Sagor (Vocal), Md Arif Dewan (Vocal, Violin), and Aly Hasan (Rap).

The 'Chhaad Petano Team' for the song includes Sanda Rani Sarker, Md Sokir Sheikh, Asa Rani, Sima Rani Kormoker, Padma Rani Sarker, and Mukti Rani Sarker, while Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Shanta Islam and Samsan Rayna Ahmed performed as the back vocalists.

The song is available across the official YouTube and Spotify channels of Coke Studio Bangla.