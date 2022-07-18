Norwegian-Pakistani boys' wedding dance goes viral

Splash

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Norwegian-Pakistani boys' wedding dance goes viral

The culturally diverse boys who synchronised with the beats of Bollywood are the members of the dance group QuickStyle formed by Norwegian-Pakistani boys

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 09:16 pm
Screen grab from the video.
Screen grab from the video.

A group of suited and booted boys from varied ethnicity dancing on Bollywood beats, including the colossal hit "Kala Chashma" at a wedding has gone viral on social media. 

The Bollywood-influenced dance at Suleman Malik's wedding was performed by his twin brother Billal and their friends. 

While delivering mind-blowing moves, the boys lived in every moment of their performance at the desi wedding, which lit up the mood of the audience and won their hearts.  

During a conversation with Brut, Suleman revealed, that "all the songs and every move they did" on the performance was a surprise for him.

The culturally diverse boys who synchronised with the beats of Bollywood are members of the dance group Quick Style formed in 2006 by Suleman, Bilal and Nasir Sirikhan.

The Norwegian boys with roots in Pakistan have been dancing together since they were 13.

They were born and raised in Norway, yet they turn on full Pakistani mode inside their homes. 

In 2009, their group won 'Norway's Got Talent.' They have also choreographed dance routines of K-Pop band BTS at least 4 times. So far the group has choreographed around 40 different Korean songs but touched the hearts of millions with their viral wedding performance. 

The performance has hit over 100 million views. Their newfound, unexpected popularity sends a beautiful message to all dancers out there that "dancing from your heart" can bring huge success.

dance / Quick Style / Viral Dance Video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

11h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

12h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

14h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

1h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

1h | Videos
Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

3h | Videos
Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership