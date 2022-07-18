Norwegian-Pakistani boys' wedding dance goes viral

A group of suited and booted boys from varied ethnicity dancing on Bollywood beats, including the colossal hit "Kala Chashma" at a wedding has gone viral on social media.

The Bollywood-influenced dance at Suleman Malik's wedding was performed by his twin brother Billal and their friends.

While delivering mind-blowing moves, the boys lived in every moment of their performance at the desi wedding, which lit up the mood of the audience and won their hearts.

Video of FAMOUS WEDDING SHOW (FULL) 2022 - Quick Style

During a conversation with Brut, Suleman revealed, that "all the songs and every move they did" on the performance was a surprise for him.

The culturally diverse boys who synchronised with the beats of Bollywood are members of the dance group Quick Style formed in 2006 by Suleman, Bilal and Nasir Sirikhan.

The Norwegian boys with roots in Pakistan have been dancing together since they were 13.

They were born and raised in Norway, yet they turn on full Pakistani mode inside their homes.

In 2009, their group won 'Norway's Got Talent.' They have also choreographed dance routines of K-Pop band BTS at least 4 times. So far the group has choreographed around 40 different Korean songs but touched the hearts of millions with their viral wedding performance.

The performance has hit over 100 million views. Their newfound, unexpected popularity sends a beautiful message to all dancers out there that "dancing from your heart" can bring huge success.