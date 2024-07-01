Saturday Groove 2.0: When dance fosters dreams

Many people express their emotions through the universal language of dance. Although Bangladesh hosts numerous dance events, underprivileged people generally don't get the opportunity to showcase their talent or passion in this specific art form.

Saturday Groove 2.0 provided a platform for such individuals.

On 29 June, EMk Center became the bridge for emerging young, underprivileged talents, hosting an electrifying event at 'EMk Saturday Groove 2.0' where they could showcase their skills.



It turned into a stage for Bangladesh's emerging dance stars, blending American and Bangladeshi culture with mesmerising performances. Hosted by the dynamic beatboxer 'BeatBaksho' Muktadir, who humorously remarked, "If I danced like them, I'd have lost 30kg and looked even better," the event buzzed with energy.

Photo: TBS

The event featured an outstanding lineup of performers who enthralled the audience with their artistic brilliance. From breakdancing and hip hop to robotics, folk dances, and stunning fusions, the stage showcased a diverse array of talents.

Anik, a third-year student whose Charukola (Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University) studies were interrupted due to an unfortunate accident, shifted his focus to practicing dancing, which paid dividends as he stole the show with his flawless rendition of Nora Fatehi's signature moves!



"Anik's effortless flexibility and smooth moves could turn him into a top-notch gym trainer," BeatBaksho said.



Bringing youthful energy to the stage, a fourth-grader Bogura girl, Chinta Ahmed, rocked hits like 'Change Hobe Puro Scene','7 Rings' and many others.

Photo: Courtesy

"I'm a massive BTS fan and I'm gearing up for a trip to South Korea for one year, and I believe dance will take me there," she shared.



Besides, Suzana Chowdhury mesmerised with her soulful renditions of "Women" and the Ed Sheeran classic "Shape of You".

Photo: Courtesy

The atmosphere was so immersive that it effortlessly captivated the audience on that Saturday afternoon. Adding to the excitement, caricature artist Tanvir Malik was stationed on one side of the room, delighting over 30 attendees with personalized caricatures.

The event had kicked off earlier around 5:30 PM with solo performances to both Bangladeshi and international hits, paving the way for dynamic collaborations such as Zara and Suzana's powerful rendition of "Run the World."